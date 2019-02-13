Today only, Home Depot offers RYOBI’s Stick Vacuum for $159 (Reg. $215), more from $115

Today only, as a part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This bundle includes the vacuum, a 4.0 Ah battery, and an extra filter, providing everything needed to get you up and running for quite a while. The battery packs EverCharge technology that ensures it will stay charged even if it has sat unused for a bit. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more floor cleaning solutions on sale at Home Depot.
Don’t need a battery-operated solution? This Eureka Stick is just $25 and works both as a handheld and stick vacuum. Its filters are washable, allowing to you preserve it longer and reduce the cost of replacing filters.
RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum features:
- Hassle-free cleaning with cordless convenience
- Powerful performance and extended life span with brushless technology
- 4.0 Ah LITHIUM+ Technology provides up to 4X the runtime of Ni-Cd
- Mount features convenient accessory storage
- Reusable and easy to install and remove
- 3-year manufacturer’s warranty