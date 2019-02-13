Today only, Home Depot offers RYOBI’s Stick Vacuum for $159 (Reg. $215), more from $115

- Feb. 13th 2019 2:39 pm ET

Today only, as a part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This bundle includes the vacuum, a 4.0 Ah battery, and an extra filter, providing everything needed to get you up and running for quite a while. The battery packs EverCharge technology that ensures it will stay charged even if it has sat unused for a bit. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more floor cleaning solutions on sale at Home Depot.

Don’t need a battery-operated solution? This Eureka Stick is just $25 and works both as a handheld and stick vacuum. Its filters are washable, allowing to you preserve it longer and reduce the cost of replacing filters.

More deals at Home Depot:

RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • Hassle-free cleaning with cordless convenience
  • Powerful performance and extended life span with brushless technology
  • 4.0 Ah LITHIUM+ Technology provides up to 4X the runtime of Ni-Cd
  • Mount features convenient accessory storage
  • Reusable and easy to install and remove
  • 3-year manufacturer’s warranty
