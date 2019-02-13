PUMA’s Flash Sale offers an additional 25% off select sneakers including top collaborations

For a limited time only, PUMA is offering an extra 25% off select sneakers from its collaborations with code LEGENDARY at checkout. PUMA Account Holders (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The women’s PUMA x Mac One Creme Sneakers are $40, which is down from their original rate of $85. These sneakers are stylish and will match your MAC lipstick perfectly. This style would look great with jeans, leggings, shorts and more for a fashionable look. Plus, their cushioned insole will promote comfort throughout the day. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Suede Classic Pincord Sneaker $30 (Orig. $80)
- PUMA x Paul Stanley Suede Sneaker $50 (Orig. $110)
- PUMA x Pepsi Basket II Sneaker $40 (Orig. $85)
- Suede Classic X Hollows Sneaker $30 (Orig. $80)
- PUMA x Chapter II Suede Sneaker $50 (Orig. $110)
Our top picks for women include:
- PUMA x MAC One Creme Sneaker $40 (Orig. $85)
- Suede Classic x Swarovski Sneakers $100 (Orig. $250)
- PUMA x Hello Kitty Sneakers $40 (Orig. $95)
- Suede Jewel Metallic Sneaker $30 (Orig. $85)
- PUMA x Karl Lagerfield Sneaker $60 (Orig. $130)
