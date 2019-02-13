Sperry cuts a rare extra 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals & sale + free shipping

Sperry offers an extra 20% Off regular and sale prices sitewide when you apply promo code FRL-MT3-P6C-BGV at checkout. Even better, it’s also offering two pairs of shoes for $119 with code TWOFORYOU (select styles only). Free shipping applies on all orders.

Chukka boots are a versatile and stylish option for men that can be worn now and into spring. The men’s Cold Bay Chukka Boots feature a timeless leather appearance for a polished looked and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Originally this style was priced at $110; however, during the sale you can find them for $88.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: