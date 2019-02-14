Apple’s Beats brand this week launched a new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection. As part of this collection, Apple is now selling NBA-themed Beats for six teams. They’re available today on Apple’s website for $350, which is slightly more expensive than a normal pair of Studio3 headphones.

Beats first announced its partnership with the NBA back in September. Thus far, the partnership has consisted of Beats providing NBA players with headphones to wear during events and interviews. When the partnership was first announced, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had the following to say:

“Beats revolutionized the music industry and has become one of the most innovative and culturally-influential brands in the world,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Through our partnership, we have an exciting opportunity to merge sports, pop culture and technology to deliver unparalleled experiences and premium products to our fans.”

The partnership is now extending to a full line of NBA-themed headphones, which are available today.

The Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection includes headphones designed with the colors of the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors. The headphones are designed in each team’s primary color and also feature subdued logo patterns. If you’re an NBA fan, these are sure to help further your team representation.

In addition to the NBA-themed designs, these Studio3 variants feature everything else you’d expect. That includes 22-hour battery life, Apple’s W1 chip, and more:

Incorporating the efficient W1 chip brings seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, up to 22 hours of battery life for all-day, full-featured playback with Pure ANC on, and Fast Fuel technology for 3 hours of play with a 10-minute charge. Pure ANC-off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life. The Apple W1 chip features Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity—the industry-leading classification for range and signal strength. With best-in-class performance, Beats Studio3 Wireless seamlessly syncs to your devices, so you can easily move about, keep the music going, and stay productive all day.

Unfortunately, the collection is limited to those six teams. If you’re a fan of any other team, we’d recommend the normal Beats Studio3 headphones, which also happen to be $70 cheaper at $280. It’s unclear if there are any plans to expand to the NBA Collection to include other teams.