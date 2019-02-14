Black + Decker’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker w/ ‘Sneak-a-Cup’ feature now $20 shipped for today only

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black + Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker (Black/Silver, CM4000S) for $19.99 shipped. That’s as much as 50% below the regular price and the lowest we can find. Amazon’s best listings have it starting at $36 or so, for comparison. It has variable brew strength selection, a glass carafe and a “Sneak-a-Cup feature that pauses the brewing process for a fast cup.” Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

There aren’t many comparable options out there for less than this. Even the 12-cup Mr. Coffee Maker is about $6 more. However, if you don’t mind forgoing the sliver design of today’s deal, this Black+ Decker option is $19 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Get your daily hot beverage with this 12-cup Black & Decker coffee maker. Its adjustable brew selector lets you customize strength, and the carafe plate remains warm to retain the temperature of your drink. This Black & Decker coffee maker has a Sneak-a-Cup feature that pauses the brewing process for a fast cup and a QuickTouch system for simple operation.