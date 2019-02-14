Give yourself an edge this year w/ Garmin’s GPS Golf Band + HR Monitor for $180 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band for $179.95 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low by $20. This golf band tells you how far your next swing needs to take you to get on the green. Additionally it packs 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. A battery that lasts up to 5 days allows you to miss a charge and not break a sweat. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind having a larger form-factor and losing the HR monitor, have a look at the Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch for $173. Like the option above it tracks activity, providing useful information like step count, calories burned, and more.

Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band features:

GPS receiver – high-sensitivity GPS acquires satellites quickly to Show distance to greens, Hazards and doglegs -even under Tree cover

Auto shot – round analyzer measures shot distances with auto-recording for post-round analysis on your Garmin connect account

24/7 Heart rate monitoring – Elevate wrist Heart rate technology allows you to track your Heart rate all day and night – Activity Tracking Accuracy (go to Garmin. com/at accuracy)