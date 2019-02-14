Replace your aging laptop w/ Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 at $200 off from $699 for Valentine’s Day

Microsoft is offering $200 off across its Surface Pro 6 lineup with prices starting at $699 shipped. Select models are matched at Amazon or B&H. Regularly $899 and up, this is a match for the best deals we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest currently available. The Surface Pro 6 offers Intel’s latest 8th generation of i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of speedy SSD storage to suit your every need. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 features:
- 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core
- 8GB of LPPDR3 RAM | 128GB SSD
- 12.3″ PixelSense 10-Point Touch Display
- 2736 x 1824 Screen Resolution (267 ppi)
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.1
- 5MP Front Camera | 8MP Rear Camera
- USB Type-A | Mini DP | Surface Connect
- MicroSDXC Card Slot
- Windows 10 Home
