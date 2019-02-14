Replace your aging laptop w/ Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 at $200 off from $699 for Valentine’s Day

From $399
Microsoft is offering $200 off across its Surface Pro 6 lineup with prices starting at $699 shipped. Select models are matched at Amazon or B&H. Regularly $899 and up, this is a match for the best deals we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest currently available. The Surface Pro 6 offers Intel’s latest 8th generation of i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of speedy SSD storage to suit your every need. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 features:

  • 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core
  • 8GB of LPPDR3 RAM | 128GB SSD
  • 12.3″ PixelSense 10-Point Touch Display
  • 2736 x 1824 Screen Resolution (267 ppi)
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.1
  • 5MP Front Camera | 8MP Rear Camera
  • USB Type-A | Mini DP | Surface Connect
  • MicroSDXC Card Slot
  • Windows 10 Home

