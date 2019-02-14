Snatch up an Incase Compass Backpack w/ room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro at $25 (Reg. $80)

Daily Steals is offering the Incase Designs Compass Backpack for $24.99 shipped when coupon code DSINCASE has been applied during checkout. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within a buck of the price we have tracked. This backpack sports a two-tone black and camouflage appearance with a padded sleeve that’s made for stowing a MacBook. The back is made of breathable mesh, allowing air to circulate and keep you cool. Customers will receive a 30-day warranty with their purchase. Reviews are still coming in on this backpack, but Incase products are well-rated.
An alternate worth having a look at would be Amazon’s 15.6-inch Laptop and Tablet Bag for $15. Like the option above, this also fits a 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’s even got storage for accessories like a mouse, iPhone, and more. With a 4.6/5 star rating and such a low cost, its no wonder that it is at hovering at the top of Amazon’s best-seller list.
Incase Designs Compass Backpack features:
The Compass Backpack is less but better. Designed with clean lines and smooth details, it’s constructed from durable, heavy duty polyester and features the expert functionality of a plush, padded MacBook Sleeve lined with faux-fur, document organizers for papers or an iPad, and quick access zipper pockets for smaller items. Easily adjust the padded, ergonomic shoulder straps made from breathable mesh for maximum comfort while commuting.