Snatch up an Incase Compass Backpack w/ room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro at $25 (Reg. $80)

Daily Steals is offering the Incase Designs Compass Backpack for $24.99 shipped when coupon code DSINCASE has been applied during checkout. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within a buck of the price we have tracked. This backpack sports a two-tone black and camouflage appearance with a padded sleeve that’s made for stowing a MacBook. The back is made of breathable mesh, allowing air to circulate and keep you cool. Customers will receive a 30-day warranty with their purchase. Reviews are still coming in on this backpack, but Incase products are well-rated.

An alternate worth having a look at would be Amazon’s 15.6-inch Laptop and Tablet Bag for $15. Like the option above, this also fits a 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’s even got storage for accessories like a mouse, iPhone, and more. With a 4.6/5 star rating and such a low cost, its no wonder that it is at hovering at the top of Amazon’s best-seller list.

Incase Designs Compass Backpack features: