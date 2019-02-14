Fix any computer or smartphone w/ a 60-in-1 screwdriver set for $13 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $12.79 shipped when you use code HA7HHRORXL at checkout. Regularly over $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. For comparison, we’ve seen it go for as low as $11 in the past and this is the second-lowest we’ve tracked in 2019. If you’re the resident computer technician in your family (like me), then a kit like this is essential. You’ll find just about every screwdriver tip you could ever need for electronics repair in this 60-piece kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
This magnetic parts tray for just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon is a must-have when working on electronics. It’ll keep all of the tiny bits and pieces you always lose when working on computers in one spot and never let you misplace anything.
ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:
- 1. Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
- 2. Variety of Specialty Bits : 56 different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
- 3. Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.
- 4. High Quality : The Unique non slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top to make the work more easily.
- 5. Portable : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry.