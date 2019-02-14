Fix any computer or smartphone w/ a 60-in-1 screwdriver set for $13 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $12.79 shipped when you use code HA7HHRORXL at checkout. Regularly over $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. For comparison, we’ve seen it go for as low as $11 in the past and this is the second-lowest we’ve tracked in 2019. If you’re the resident computer technician in your family (like me), then a kit like this is essential. You’ll find just about every screwdriver tip you could ever need for electronics repair in this 60-piece kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This magnetic parts tray for just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon is a must-have when working on electronics. It’ll keep all of the tiny bits and pieces you always lose when working on computers in one spot and never let you misplace anything.

ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features: