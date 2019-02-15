Ditch smart bulbs w/ a 2-pack of Alexa-compatible Light Switches for $26 shipped (Reg. $40)

Etekcity via Amazon is offering the 2-pack of its Smart Light Switches for $25.98 shipped when coupon code UDTUBLTV has been applied during checkout. Although these are currently priced at $30 before the code, they actually just dropped there from $40, yielding you with a savings of $14 and making the combo match its previous low. Having recently swapped out all my lights for full Alexa compatibility, I can tell you that I prefer switches over light bulbs. Once you’ve swapped out one, installation is straightforward after that. It’s worth noting that these are not 3-way compatible (most aren’t) and require a neutral wire (the majority of homes built within the last 20 years or so have them). Rated 4/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings and make a lamp smart with Teckin’s $12 Smart Outlet. Truth be told, I own four of these. They were easy to set up and haven’t failed me once. I control them using Alexa and IFTTT, but they’re also compatible with Google Assistant if that’s your preferred ecosystem.

Etekcity Smart Light Switch features:

  • CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: tap your light switch on/off from your phone via the free vesync app. Setting schedules and timers cuts down energy costs and keeps your family on a healthy routine
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA AND GOOGLE ASSISTANT: issue voice commands while you’re cooking or have your arms full! For setup with Alexa, make sure to select Plugs as your device type.

