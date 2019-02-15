adidas offers hundreds of items at up to 30% off + free shipping for Presidents’ Day

This weekend only, adidas takes up to 30% off as part of its Presidents’ Day Sale. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on shoes, apparel, accessories and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery.

The men’s Essentials Track Jacket is stylish, on-trend and can be worn with an array of different looks. It’s currently 50% off at $25 and is available in three color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 250 reviews. Pair this jacket with the Questar Ride Shoes that are on sale for $38 and originally were priced at $75.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: