Amazon discounts Reader’s Digest and many more print magazines to as low as $4 today only

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon discounts over 40 print magazine subscriptions to as low as $3.75. You can sign up for as little as six months or as many as two years, depending on the title. In this sale, you’ll find a Reader’s Digest 2-year subscription for $11. It’s currently $15 at Reader’s Digest direct. At $5.50 per year, this is one of the best annual rates we’ve seen for this magazine. It’s also tied as the lowest price Amazon has offered for a 2-year subscription. You’ll receive 20 issues. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other standout deals from this sale.
Top picks from this sale:
- 1 year of Clean Eating: $9.50 (Reg. $12)
- Auto-renewal
- 1 year of Prevention: $10 (Reg. $12)
- Auto-renewal
- 2 years of Simple & Delicious: $22 (Reg. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Note: Be sure to cancel auto-renewal before time’s up to avoid paying for a new subscription at a higher rate.
Reader’s Digest features:
Contains digest and original articles on a wide variety of health-related topics. Also contains short abstracts of current medical progress in section entitled “News from the World of Medicine.”
