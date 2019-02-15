Enjoy AirPrint, color, scanning, more on Brother’s high-end laser AiO printer: $275, more from $99

Office Depot is offering the Brother MFC-L3770CDW Wireless All-In-One Color Laser Printer for $274.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This model offers color laser printing, scanning, faxing, and copying, giving you everything you could need. I’ve used Brother printers for many years, and they’re fantastic quality for the price. Plus, you’ll get many more pages per cartridge out of a laser printer than its inkjet counterpart. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100 customers at Best Buy.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly that still handles color? Check out the Hewlett Packard Officejet Pro 8720 Photo Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Printer for $99 shipped at BuyDig when you use the code SAVE50 at checkout. It’s manufacturer refurbished and ships with a 90-day warranty. Originally $300, Amazon now sells it for $180 in new condition and this is one of the best prices available. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Don’t need color? The Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing is $65 shipped at Amazon and offers black and white printing for those on a budget.

Brother Wireless AiO Color Laser Printer features: