Pick the perfect color Nest x Yale Smart Lock w/ Connect for your door: $239 (save $40)

B&H is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Connect for $239 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon. While we’ve seen it go for less in the past using sitewide coupons, color choices are often limited. All three color options are available in today’s sale, making it a great time to get the perfect look for your front door. Unlike offerings floating around there without Connect, this one is bundled with it, adding additional range and a backup battery for when power outages occur. This smart deadbolt can be unlocked using a smartphone or passcode, providing you with several ways to get in your home without the antiquated need of carrying a key. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Don’t need access using a passcode? Perhaps you should opt for an August Smart Lock at $100. It’s considerably less expensive and can be unlocked using a smartphone. A simple installation means you can have this project wrapped up in about 10 minutes.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features: