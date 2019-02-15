Reebok gets you ready for spring workouts with 25% off sitewide from $34, this weekend only

This weekend only, Reebok’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with code FEB25 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Zip Pulse 3 Sneaker is unique, stylish and perfect for workouts. Their supportive design and responsive structure is great for runs, training or everyday occasions. They’re on sale for $68 and originally were priced at $90. Plus, they come in two color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zig Pulse 3 Sneaker $68 (Orig. $90)
- Speed TR Training Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Fusion Flexweave Sneaker $90 (Orig. $120)
- Logo Trackstar Pants $34 (Orig. $45)
- Melange Double Quarter-Zip Pullover $37 (Orig. $50)
For women, the Guresu 2.0 Sneakers are on sale for $41, which is down from their original rate of $80. They include a bootie construction for support and a cushioned insole. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Guresu 2.0 Sneaker $41 (Orig. $80)
- Les Mills High Rise Tights $52 (Orig. $70)
- CrossFit Grace Sneaker $75 (Orig. $100)
- Floatride Run Ultraknit Sneaker $79 (Orig. $150)
- Cardio Motion Sneaker $37 (Orig. $70)
