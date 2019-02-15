Finally get your car running again w/ a 14-piece hex bit socket set at $10 Prime shipped

ATL US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TACKLIFE 14-piece Hex Bit Socket Set for $9.90 Prime shipped when you use the code MB7CYC8A at checkout. Regularly around $16, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Whether you’re working on your car or building a swing set, this hex-head socket set is a must-have. Most starter socket sets don’t include these sizes so it’s always great to have some spares. Rated 4.9/5 stars and Tacklife generally receives great reviews.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t yet have a socket wrench? This highly-rated model on Amazon is just $11 Prime shipped and would be a great way to start your toolkit.
TACKLIFE Hex Bit Socket Set features:
- S2 alloy steel hex bits delivers greater twisting force, effectively reducing wear and prolonging service life with superior hardness and toughness; Sand blasting finish for rust and corrosion resistance
- With high compact steel, heat treated Cr-V sockets provides solid construction and optimal strength; Matte finished sockets guarantee excellent durability and waterproof anti-rust capability
- All bits are precisely CNC machined, ensuring accurate sizes; Readable and long-lasting size marking for easy selection
- Come with a sturdy plastic case for protection and portability
- 14pcs metric hex bit sockets: 1/4” Drive: 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 5.5mm, 6mm,6.5mm; 3/8” Drive: 7mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 12mm; 1/2” Drive: 14mm