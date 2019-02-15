Catch package thieves in the act w/ a sleek Zmodo Video Doorbell for $49.50 (Reg. $70+)

Quick Ship Electronics (99.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Zmodo Greet Smart Video Doorbell for $49.50 shipped. That’s $20+ off the going rate offered by third-parties at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by 50 cents. This video doorbell from Zmodo is a cost-effective way to upgrade the audio-only one that you currently have. Not only will you be able to see who’s at the door when they ring, but it’ll also capture footage whenever motion is detected. One perk of this is that you can rest easy knowing that package thieves will be caught in the act. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Believe it or not, your savings today nearly covers a $26 Wyze Cam. Grab one of these and you’ll be able to keep an eye on your pets while away at work or on vacation. 14 days of rolling cloud storage for motion and sound detection comes standard with the option of adding a microSD card if you’d like to keep local copies.

Zmodo Greet Smart Video Doorbell features: