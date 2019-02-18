All six seasons of Community can be yours on DVD for $31 (Reg. up to $50) + more media from $6

- Feb. 18th 2019 4:46 pm ET

0

Prime 2 Day (97% lifetime positive) via Amazon offers Community: The Complete Series on DVD for $31 shipped. It’s about $3 more at Walmart, while Best Buy charges $40. Amazon had been selling it for around $50 before today’s drop to the all-time low there. Let’s be honest: the first three seasons of Community are the only ones that matter. However, if you’re a completest — or actually didn’t mind the puppets episode in season four — then this set is worth picking up. The behind-the-scenes special features are also a nice touch. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head after the jump for more Blu-ray and DVD deals from Amazon.

More DVD & Blu-ray deals:

Community The Complete Series DVD:

Class is now in session at Greendale, the craziest community college ever! Recently disbarred lawyer Jeff Winger enrolls to get a legit degree the quickest and easiest way possible, but when he starts a fake Spanish study group solely for the purpose of hooking up with a sexy classmate, he doesn’t expect to be joined by a random group of misfit fellow students. Over the course of the next 6 years, this group finds themselves involved in epic paintball battles, chicken finger conspiracies, sci-fi conventions, campus-wide pillow wars and everything in-between. In the process, they become so much more than just a study group … they become a family. Sign up for courses in Hilarity 101* today!

*An actual course at Greendale.

