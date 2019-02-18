This Dual Monitor Arm sports gas springs for easy monitor adjustments: $39.50 (Reg. $50)

HUANUO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Arm for $39.49 shipped when coupon code 2WSTMQXD has been applied during checkout. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and sets a new low. When I bought my new monitor, I knew I’d be frequently moving it around so I opted for an arm with a gas spring. Going this route has made monitor height and angle adjustments feel light as a feather. This dual monitor option sports two arms with gas springs, making it a great fit for artists, gamers, stock traders, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you don’t anticipate moving your monitors around too often, this $30 VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount will do the trick. While both arms offer full articulation, a lack of gas springs means adjustments will require more effort. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
HUANUO Dual Monitor Arm features:
- DUAL MONITOR DESK MOUNT WITH 2 MOUNTING OPTIONS – Both arms are directly mounted onto the desk which creates greater stability. Adjusting one arm will not move or affect the other arm. Except the clamp, this stand can also be fixed via grommet mounting hole. The clamp fits desks with a thickness up to 3.26″. The grommet mounting fits desks with thickness up to 3.4″
- UNIVERSAL DUAL MONITOR MOUNT – Can fit two 13″ to 27″ monitors with VESA mounting pattern of 75mmx75mm or 100mmx100mm. Each Arm holds 4.4 to 14.3lbs so you can rest assured that your monitor is safe and secure at all times