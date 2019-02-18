LG’s 1080p Laser Projector features webOS, a sleek look, and more for a low of $897 (up to $600 off)
BuyDig is offering the LG 1080p Laser Smart Projector (HF80JA) for $896.99 shipped. That’s $600 off how much it fetches direct from Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. A sleek form-factor, webOS, wireless screen sharing, and up to 120-inch screen size, make this a fantastic option for those on the lookout for a new projector. Support for Bluetooth sound output make a wireless setup within your reach. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.
If you plan on plugging in something like a Chromecast, going with Optoma’s $479 1080p Projector may be an option worth considering. I own one of this unit’s predecessors and still have no complaints several years later. I have yet to replace the lamp and without a doubt have enjoyed several thousand hours of games, movies, and more.
LG 1080p Laser Smart Projector features:
- Laser Projection; Laser Class: Class I and Laser Output power : 0 mW (zero mW)
- Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 2000 Lumens and lamp life is up to 20,000 hours
- Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android Devices, laptop)
- Up to 120 Inch Screen Size
- Bluetooth Sound Out.Product(WxHxD):4.3in x 5.5in x 9.9in