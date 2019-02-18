LG’s 1080p Laser Projector features webOS, a sleek look, and more for a low of $897 (up to $600 off)

BuyDig is offering the LG 1080p Laser Smart Projector (HF80JA) for $896.99 shipped. That’s $600 off how much it fetches direct from Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. A sleek form-factor, webOS, wireless screen sharing, and up to 120-inch screen size, make this a fantastic option for those on the lookout for a new projector. Support for Bluetooth sound output make a wireless setup within your reach. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

If you plan on plugging in something like a Chromecast, going with Optoma’s $479 1080p Projector may be an option worth considering. I own one of this unit’s predecessors and still have no complaints several years later. I have yet to replace the lamp and without a doubt have enjoyed several thousand hours of games, movies, and more.

LG 1080p Laser Smart Projector features: