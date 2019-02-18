Monitors from $127.50: LG 27-inch 4K, Lenovo 24-inch 1440p, Dell 34-inch 1440p UltraWide, more

Feb. 18th 2019

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the LG 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor with HDMI and DisplayPort for $349.99 shipped. Also available direct. Regularly $450, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I own this monitor personally and really enjoy using it. The color reproduction is great, it’s got a high-resolution display, and it’s the perfect size in my opinion. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.

Other monitors on sale:

LG 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor features:

Get the most out of your computer with this 27-inch LG monitor. HDR10 produces the levels of color and brightness necessary to carry out your vision, and FreeSync minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid gaming experience. This LG monitor is HDCP 2.2 compatible to display video from consoles and Blu-ray players.

