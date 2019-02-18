Monitors from $127.50: LG 27-inch 4K, Lenovo 24-inch 1440p, Dell 34-inch 1440p UltraWide, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the LG 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor with HDMI and DisplayPort for $349.99 shipped. Also available direct. Regularly $450, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I own this monitor personally and really enjoy using it. The color reproduction is great, it’s got a high-resolution display, and it’s the perfect size in my opinion. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.
Nomad Base Station
Other monitors on sale:
- Lenovo 24″ 1440p: $127.50 (Reg. $150) | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- Must be logged in
- L24Q-20
- ViewSonic 24″ 1080p 144 Hz: $216 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- Dell 27″ 1440p 144Hz: $370 (Reg. $480) | Best Buy
- G-SYNC
- S2716DGR
- Dell 34″ 1440p UltraWide: $510 (Reg. $590) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTVUD24
- U3415W
LG 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor features:
Get the most out of your computer with this 27-inch LG monitor. HDR10 produces the levels of color and brightness necessary to carry out your vision, and FreeSync minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for a fluid gaming experience. This LG monitor is HDCP 2.2 compatible to display video from consoles and Blu-ray players.
This Dual Monitor Arm sports gas springs for easy monitor adjustments: $39.50 (Reg. $50) https://t.co/sTSrK72CuD by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/QOWEDsVS2H
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 18, 2019