Pick up this men’s leather dress belt from Amazon w/ a sliding buckle for $12 Prime shipped

BOSTANTEN (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Men’s Leather Ratchet Dress Belt with Automatic Sliding Buckle for $12.38 Prime shipped with code 4OKL3KEH at checkout. Regularly $18, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Even better, this Amazon choice belt is available in several color options and features a polished belt buckle. Plus, its design is timeless to wear for years to come and can be styled with shorts, jeans or slacks alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 950 reviews.

The Leather Rachet Dress Belt features:

The men belts is made of genuine cowhide leather with new design buckle.

This belt is available in a range of waist sizes and should be purchased one size larger than your standard pant size in order to ensure the proper fit.

Ideal men accessory to wear as an everyday belt, goes great with uniform, jeans or formal wear.

Removable buckle, you can change belt sizes to match your daily style. Enclosed in an Elegant Gift Box.