Pick up this men’s leather dress belt from Amazon w/ a sliding buckle for $12 Prime shipped

BOSTANTEN (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Men’s Leather Ratchet Dress Belt with Automatic Sliding Buckle for $12.38 Prime shipped with code 4OKL3KEH at checkout. Regularly $18, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Even better, this Amazon choice belt is available in several color options and features a polished belt buckle. Plus, its design is timeless to wear for years to come and can be styled with shorts, jeans or slacks alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 950 reviews.
The Leather Rachet Dress Belt features:
- The men belts is made of genuine cowhide leather with new design buckle.
- This belt is available in a range of waist sizes and should be purchased one size larger than your standard pant size in order to ensure the proper fit.
- Ideal men accessory to wear as an everyday belt, goes great with uniform, jeans or formal wear.
- Removable buckle, you can change belt sizes to match your daily style. Enclosed in an Elegant Gift Box.
Cole Haan wallets, apparel, backpacks and more from $20 during Hautelook's Flash Sale https://t.co/tUu9RSaB3g by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/R9bwry5KZz
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 18, 2019