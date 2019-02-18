The industrial chic Nathan James Coffee Table will look nice in your living room from $70 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon offers the Nathan James Maxx Industrial Pipe Metal and Rustic Wood Coffee Table in Gray/Black for $69.62 shipped. It had been hovering around the $90 mark before today’s drop to an Amazon all-time low. This 41-inch 2-tier industrial chic table can be assembled in approximately 20 minutes. It supports up to 100 pounds and features adjustable feet. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re seeking warmer tones, this table is also available in a Light Brown/Black finish for $72.08 shipped. It had been as much as $111 in the last month before today’s discount, which is also an Amazon all-time low.

Regardless of which color you choose, make sure you punctuate it with a tasteful decor piece or two. One great way to achieve this is by picking up an interesting coffee table book that either you or your guests can read to help pass time.

Nathan James Maxx Coffee Table features: