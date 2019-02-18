Roland’s DJ 99 vintage-style 2-Channel Mixer drops to just $79 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Adorama is offering the Roland DJ-99 2-Channel DJ Mixer for $79 shipped. Regularly up to $250, Amazon third party sellers have it at around $116 or so and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with the classic TR-909 Drum Machine aesthetics, this mixer features adjustable drives and a reverse function for both the crossfader and each of the channels (including a basic 3-band EQ) as well as 1/4-inch and RCA master outputs. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

There aren’t very many many comparable mixers with a brand name like this at under $80 out there. This Behringer option is fairly close at $80 shipped however. But if you’re looking for something in the price range that will give you a more complete DJ rig, Numark makes a few notable options like the Numark DJ2GO at around $79. Sure, it’s a lot more basic but it will work with Serato and iPad as well as including a built-in audio interface. Or just grab yourself djay on iOS and skip the physical controls completely.

