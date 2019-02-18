Roland’s DJ 99 vintage-style 2-Channel Mixer drops to just $79 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

- Feb. 18th 2019 4:14 pm ET

0

Adorama is offering the Roland DJ-99 2-Channel DJ Mixer for $79 shipped. Regularly up to $250, Amazon third party sellers have it at around $116 or so and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with the classic TR-909 Drum Machine aesthetics, this mixer features adjustable drives and a reverse function for both the crossfader and each of the channels (including a basic 3-band EQ) as well as 1/4-inch and RCA master outputs. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many many comparable mixers with a brand name like this at under $80 out there. This Behringer option is fairly close at $80 shipped however. But if you’re looking for something in the price range that will give you a more complete DJ rig, Numark makes a few notable options like the Numark DJ2GO at around $79. Sure, it’s a lot more basic but it will work with Serato and iPad as well as including a built-in audio interface. Or just grab yourself djay on iOS and skip the physical controls completely.

Roland DJ-99 2-Channel DJ Mixer:

The DJ-99 is equipped with the Audio Innovate mini innoFADER as the crossfader, which provides a smooth yet robust feeling for scratch DJs. The contactless design gives a long life of over 4,000,000 cycles. The cut-in position is user adjustable with simple calibration steps, while the reverse switch allows DJs to perform a variety of scratch techniques. The DJ-99 is also compatible with the original innoFADER for future upgrades.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Adorama

Adorama
Roland

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard