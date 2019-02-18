Expand your home network w/ TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit switch for $14 shipped (30% off)

B&H Photo offers the TP-Link 8-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Desktop Switch (TL-SG1008D) for $13.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low there and is the best available. You can never have enough Ethernet ports, and most modem/router combos provided from your ISP only offer 2-4 Gigabit connections. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget to pick up some extra Gigabit Ethernet cables. This 5-pack of five-foot Cat6 cables is just $12 Prime shipped at Amazon and will give you the ability to connect your Apple TV, Xbox One X, and more to your new switch.
TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Switch features:
- 8 Gigabit Ethernet Ports
- Auto MDI/MDIX on All Ports
- 802.3x Flow Control
- Supports 8K MAC Address Table
- Plug-and-Play Installation
- Windows, Mac, Linux Compatible
Say goodbye to flaky Wi-Fi w/ a Google mesh network for $211.50 (Reg. $250, today only) https://t.co/b69EmdI4LX by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/rlrcVrbEHM
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 18, 2019