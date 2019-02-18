Expand your home network w/ TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit switch for $14 shipped (30% off)

- Feb. 18th 2019 7:11 pm ET

Get this deal
30% off $14
0

B&H Photo offers the TP-Link 8-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Desktop Switch (TL-SG1008D) for $13.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low there and is the best available. You can never have enough Ethernet ports, and most modem/router combos provided from your ISP only offer 2-4 Gigabit connections. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up some extra Gigabit Ethernet cables. This 5-pack of five-foot Cat6 cables is just $12 Prime shipped at Amazon and will give you the ability to connect your Apple TV, Xbox One X, and more to your new switch.

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Switch features:

  • 8 Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • Auto MDI/MDIX on All Ports
  • 802.3x Flow Control
  • Supports 8K MAC Address Table
  • Plug-and-Play Installation
  • Windows, Mac, Linux Compatible

Get this deal
30% off $14

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
B&H TP-Link

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide