Expand your home network w/ TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit switch for $14 shipped (30% off)

B&H Photo offers the TP-Link 8-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Desktop Switch (TL-SG1008D) for $13.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low there and is the best available. You can never have enough Ethernet ports, and most modem/router combos provided from your ISP only offer 2-4 Gigabit connections. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up some extra Gigabit Ethernet cables. This 5-pack of five-foot Cat6 cables is just $12 Prime shipped at Amazon and will give you the ability to connect your Apple TV, Xbox One X, and more to your new switch.

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Switch features:

8 Gigabit Ethernet Ports

Auto MDI/MDIX on All Ports

802.3x Flow Control

Supports 8K MAC Address Table

Plug-and-Play Installation

Windows, Mac, Linux Compatible