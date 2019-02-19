6PM Spring Workout Wear Event offers adidas, Oakley, PUMA, Under Armour & more from $33

6PM Spring Workout Wear Sale offers up to 75% off Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s adidas Alphabounce Running Shoes are a standout from this sale. They’re now $50, which is down from their original rate of $110. These shoes were designed to be supportive with every step as well as comfortable with a cushioned insole. They’re available in five color options and will be perfect for all of your spring workouts. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Columbia Titan Ridge Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $136)
- ASICS Roadhawk FF 2 Sneaker $40 (Orig. $100)
- Oakley Crossrange Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $213)
- adidas Alphabounce Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $110)
- PUMA Tsugi Apex evoKNIT $48 (Orig. $105)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- New Balance Fresh Foam Gobi $33 (Orig. $95)
- Kate Spade Prima Rose Bomber $66 (Orig. $188)
- PUMA Arrive Jacket $36 (Orig. $80)
- Under Armour Speedform Slingshot $45 (Orig. $100)
- New Balance Fresh Foam LAZR $41 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals..
