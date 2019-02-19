eBags takes an additional 25% off Delsey, CALPAK, Samsonite, Kenneth Cole, more

Today only, eBags is taking an extra 25% off sitewide with code HURRY and up to 60% off top brands. Eligible items are as marked. Orders over $49 receive free delivery.

The Delsey Chalet Spinner Luggage is currently marked down to $191, and originally was priced at $600. This style is available in two color options and is the perfect carry-on bag for all of your destinations. It also features a TSA lock to keep all of your items safe and silent spinner wheels for an easy commute. It weighs just 9 pounds and will be a go-to for every trip you have planned. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from eBags include: