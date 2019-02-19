Fender American Strats are as much as $550 off today w/ deals starting from $1,099 shipped

- Feb. 19th 2019 11:23 am ET

Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster 6-String Electric Guitar (Lake Placid Blue) for $1,099 shipped. Simply apply coupon code presidents at checkout to redeem the special price. These American Strats are regularly $1,650 or so at Amazon, Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend with today’s deal being a sold $550 off. This model features V-Mod single-coil strat, 2-point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles and pop-in tremolo arm, a Maple neck and a Rosewood fretboard. It also comes with an Elite Molded hardshell case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the American-made quality is overkill for you (the other ones sound great too), looking into a basic Strat for a few hundred less than today’s deal price might be a good idea. For beginners (and youngsters), consider one of these Squier bundles at just $220 or so with an included amp and load of other accessories.

Fender LE American Professional Stratocaster:

  • Limited Edition All- Rosewood Neck
  • Three Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Stratocaster pickups
  • New modern “Deep C”-shaped neck profile
  • Bone nut; 22 narrow-tall frets for easier bending
  • Pop-in tremolo arm for enhanced stability
  • Treble bleed circuit maintains highs when reducing volume
