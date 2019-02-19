The Garmin Speak offers Alexa & turn-by-turn navigation in the car at $59 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa at $59 shipped. Regularly $150, it goes for around $100 at Best Buy now and our last mention was $90. This is the lowest we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. The Garmin Speak gives you directions on its circular OLED display and offers vocal feedback through Amazon’s Alexa voice services. Though reviews are somewhat mixed on the Garmin Speak, the company’s other products are well-rated at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking for the navigation display portion of this? Check out the Roav VIVA by Anker at $50 shipped at Amazon. This gives you Alexa in the car along with charging ports for your phone in one great package.

Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa features: