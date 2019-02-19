The Garmin Speak offers Alexa & turn-by-turn navigation in the car at $59 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa at $59 shipped. Regularly $150, it goes for around $100 at Best Buy now and our last mention was $90. This is the lowest we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. The Garmin Speak gives you directions on its circular OLED display and offers vocal feedback through Amazon’s Alexa voice services. Though reviews are somewhat mixed on the Garmin Speak, the company’s other products are well-rated at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
Not looking for the navigation display portion of this? Check out the Roav VIVA by Anker at $50 shipped at Amazon. This gives you Alexa in the car along with charging ports for your phone in one great package.
Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa features:
- Ask Alexa in your car to play music from Amazon Music, Pandora, Sirius XM and more; Additional streaming services, such as Spotify, are expected to be added as available
- Ask Alexa to create to-do lists, play games, check your calendar, weather/traffic and control smart home devices
- The Garmin Speak app works with your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone relying on a suitable cellular data connection; Use your phone’s Bluetooth or an AUX cable to hear audio through your car stereo
- Garmin Speak will continue to get smarter as new features and skills are available through automatic updates
- Use Garmin turn-by-turn navigation by saying, “Alexa, ask Garmin … ” Garmin Speak is only supported in the U.S.