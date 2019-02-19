Charge a phone and get your car running w/ this 18000mAh Jump Starter: $40 (save $30)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $39.89 shipped when coupon code ERW5JT9N has been applied during checkout. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about a buck. With enough power to get most 12V vehicles up and running, this jump starter is a fantastic investment that will provide a quick and easy fix to an undesirable situation. In addition to jumping vehicles, this also has a USB port for charging smartphones, tablets and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Use some of today’s savings on this $11 Tire Inflator that powers itself using a cigarette lighter. I own this tire inflator and must say it helps me keep my tires properly inflated since this makes it a task that I can knock out anywhere, anytime. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the best price available.
GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:
- Enough power to start most 12 volt vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with V8 V12 V6 vehicles, motorbikes, boat, truck, watercrafts, SUV, ATVs, UTVs, Pickup and snowmobiles. Compact enough to store in your glovebox.
- With 18000mAh capacity and smart USB port, it can full charge your mobile phones, iPhone, tablets, and other devices.