Charge a phone and get your car running w/ this 18000mAh Jump Starter: $40 (save $30)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $39.89 shipped when coupon code ERW5JT9N has been applied during checkout. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about a buck. With enough power to get most 12V vehicles up and running, this jump starter is a fantastic investment that will provide a quick and easy fix to an undesirable situation. In addition to jumping vehicles, this also has a USB port for charging smartphones, tablets and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings on this $11 Tire Inflator that powers itself using a cigarette lighter. I own this tire inflator and must say it helps me keep my tires properly inflated since this makes it a task that I can knock out anywhere, anytime. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the best price available.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features: