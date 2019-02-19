Your Hot Wheels cars can do amazing stunts on the Track Builder Race Crate for $31.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Hot Wheels Track Builder System Race Crate for $31.42 shipped. It goes for closer to $50 at the likes of Walmart and Target. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. It boasts over eight feet of track, which can be conveniently folded into a crate for easy portability and storage. If you have other Track Builder Systems, you can connect them to this one. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
As mentioned above, the Race Crate can connect to other Track Builder Systems. If you want to start your expansion off rather small, you can pick up 15 Feet of Straight Track for $10 Prime shipped. It even includes a car, which you can add to your growing Hot Wheels collection.
Hot Wheels Track Builder System Race Crate features:
- The Track Builder Race Crate includes 3 massive stunts in one set!
- Family fun is a side effect when parents help young racers assemble and re-configure stunts
- Super-cool crate includes all the components for the Gravity Drop, Mega Jump and Drag Race
- Rev their creativity on multiple levels with building, problem solving, thrilling racing and stunting!
- Fold the crate up and place all the parts inside for easy portability with a carry handle