Logitech’s budget-friendly Harmony 350 controls up to 8 devices for $13 (Refurb, Orig. $40)

Newegg offers the Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote in refurbished condition for $12.99 shipped. Originally $40, it goes for around $37 at Amazon right now in new condition and this beats our last mention by $2. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon have it listed for $24 in refurbished condition. If you’re tired of using multiple remotes for your entertainment center, this universal model can control up to 8 devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.
Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote features:
- Replaces 8 other remotes: Control your TV, cable/satellite box, DVR, Blu-ray player and more with one easy to use remote control
- Watch TV button: One button press turns on your TV and cable/satellite box with just the right settings Programmable Favorites: Personalize Harmony with one-touch buttons that let you quickly jump to any of your 5 channel Favorites
- World’s most compatible: Works with 225,000+ devices and 5,000+ brands, including new devices added regularly to Harmony’s online database