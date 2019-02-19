Logitech’s budget-friendly Harmony 350 controls up to 8 devices for $13 (Refurb, Orig. $40)

Newegg offers the Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote in refurbished condition for $12.99 shipped. Originally $40, it goes for around $37 at Amazon right now in new condition and this beats our last mention by $2. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon have it listed for $24 in refurbished condition. If you’re tired of using multiple remotes for your entertainment center, this universal model can control up to 8 devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

