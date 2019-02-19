Logitech’s budget-friendly Harmony 350 controls up to 8 devices for $13 (Refurb, Orig. $40)

- Feb. 19th 2019 5:50 pm ET

0

Newegg offers the Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote in refurbished condition for $12.99 shipped. Originally $40, it goes for around $37 at Amazon right now in new condition and this beats our last mention by $2. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon have it listed for $24 in refurbished condition. If you’re tired of using multiple remotes for your entertainment center, this universal model can control up to 8 devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote features:

  • Replaces 8 other remotes: Control your TV, cable/satellite box, DVR, Blu-ray player and more with one easy to use remote control
  • Watch TV button: One button press turns on your TV and cable/satellite box with just the right settings Programmable Favorites: Personalize Harmony with one-touch buttons that let you quickly jump to any of your 5 channel Favorites
  • World’s most compatible: Works with 225,000+ devices and 5,000+ brands, including new devices added regularly to Harmony’s online database
