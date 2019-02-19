Get 48-oz. of Miracle-Gro’s Quick Start Solution at $10 for 2 or $15 for 3 (Reg. $10/ea)

Amazon offers the Miracle-Gro Quick Start Planting and Transplanting Starting Solution 48-Ounce for $5 Prime shipped with a minimum order quantity of 2. (You can order as many as three at a time.) Normally $10 each, this is basically buy-one-get-one-free as you’d get 2 for the price of 1. It’s the lowest that we’ve tracked since early 2017 and is the best available. With spring approaching quickly (and already here in Florida, it seems), it’s now time to start preparing for planting and gardening. Miracle-Gro is a must-have when you begin your 2019 garden and this will get you up-and-going quickly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re more into indoor gardening, check out this Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food 48 Spike set for $2 as an add-on item at Amazon. This is perfect for starting your indoor garden and will keep your plants fed for months to come.

Miracle-Gro Quick Start Solution features: