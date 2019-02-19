Old Navy refreshes your look with up to 50% off sitewide & deals from just $12, including denim

Old Navy’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $12. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive 25% off your order at checkout on select items. Score free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim 24/7 Built-In Flex Jeans were designed to be comfortable and stylish for everyday wear. Originally priced at $50, during the sale you can find them marked down to $35. Pair this denim with the Regular-Fit Oxford Shirt that’s on sale for $12 and the Water-Resistant Packable Jacket for a stylish look.
Our top picks for men include:
- Water-Resistant Packable Jacket $35 (Orig. $70)
- Slim 24/7 Built-In Flex Jeans $35 (Orig. $50)
- Mock-Neck 1/4 Zip Pullover $15 (Orig. $35)
- Straight Rigid Jeans $15 (Orig. $30)
- Regular-Fit Built-In Flex Everyday Oxford Shirt $12 (Orig. $35)
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid-Rise Curvy White Jeans $29 (Orig. $35)
- Waist Defined Striped Shirt Dress $26 (Orig. $37)
- High-Rise Rockstar Denim $32 (Orig. $45)
- Open-Front Longline Cardigan $28 (Orig. $37)
- Super Skinny Pull On Jeggings $27 (Orig. $30)
Nordstrom Winter Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Nike, Under Armour, more https://t.co/hQdzolpdrN by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/5JjufYpGSe
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 15, 2019