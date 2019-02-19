Use this code to slash 20% off select Google gear: Chromecast $28, Home Hub $103, more

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast for $28 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off what you’d spend at retailers like Amazon and one of the best prices we have seen. Now that over 2,000 apps support Chromecast, it’s never been easier to get content from your phone to your TV. Apple AirPlay behaves similarly, but can be a bit less reliable since Chromecast actually streams a the content directly instead of using your phone as a middleman. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find more Google-branded gear on sale. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.
More Google gear on sale:
- Home Hub: $103 (Reg. $129)
- Two Home Minis w/ Outlet Mounts: $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Chromecast Ultra: $55 (Reg. $69)
Google Chromecast features:
- All together now: Watch movies, shows, live TV, YouTube, and photos streaming on your TV from all your family’s devices
- Stream from your phone to your TV. Just like that. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favorite entertainment right from your phone with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists, and more.
- Works with streaming apps you know and love. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more from over 2000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW.