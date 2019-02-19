This $38 device lets you make Alexa, Assistant, or IFTTT open your garage door (save 50%)

Meross Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $37.99 shipped when using code 3TFQVDKH and clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Once set up, this device makes your existing garage door opener work with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has an app and is compatible with IFTTT for those times when speaking is inconvenient. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make Google Assistant and Alexa quickly accessible in the car with iOttie’s Easy One Touch 2 Phone Holder for $12. I’ve purchased one of these for each one of my cars and am always quick to recommend it. The one-touch design means you simply place your phone inside and it will clamp down and hold your device snugly in place.

