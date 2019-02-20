Birchbox is taking 40% off over 400 skincare, makeup and hair care items

- Feb. 20th 2019 9:55 am ET

40% off
Birchbox now takes 40% off select sale items. You’ll see this discount in-cart. Enjoy free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you missed last week’s 30% off promotion, now you have the chance to save even more on skincare, hair care, and makeup. One standout is the Birchbox Beauty Tools Kit for $15.60 after discount. Valued at $76, it contains an assortment of seven popular items. Among the products included are a MakeUp Drop Silicone Makeup Applicator, Spornette Little Wonder Brush, and Sigma Beauty Shader Lid Brush. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks from this sale.

More top picks from this sale:

Birchbox Beauty Tools Kit features:

Sometimes a three-second brush, blend, or buff is that small extra step you need to look totally polished and put together. That’s where this kit of beauty reinforcements comes in. Use these tools and other tiny treasures to help you put those finishing touches on your look (and be prepared for whatever fast fixes you’ll need throughout the day).

