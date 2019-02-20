Rare savings on Boosted Boards Electric Mini Skateboards from $599 (Cert. Refurb)

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:20 pm ET

Boosted Boards is currently offering a pair of deals on its Mini S and X electric skateboards in certified refurbished condition. The deals start at $599, which is as much as $400 off usual new condition price at Amazon. This is a great (and rare) chance to save on these popular electric skateboards. The Boosted Mini X offers up to 20 mph top speeds with 14 miles of total range. It’s a great option for those looking to commute around town without relying on public transportation. Includes a six-month warranty with purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save even further and go with a Razor Electric Scooter. It’s a fraction of the price but you will miss out on longer range and top-speeds. That said, Razor makes some great entry-level electric transportation.

Boosted Boards Mini features:

  • Exhilarating top speeds of 20 mph gets you there faster
  • Climb the steepest hills of your commute without breaking a sweat
  • 3 ride modes specifically tuned to the Boosted mini
  • Deep dish composite deck keeps you Locked in

