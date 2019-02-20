Save 20% on this well-rated Chemical Guys Leather Care Kit, now at an Amazon all-time low of $40

Amazon offers the Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Care Kit for $39.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $50, this is the best price we’ve tracked for this cleaning kit at Amazon. It wasn’t even this low on Black Friday last year; it only dipped to about $46 then. Once the weather gets nicer, chances are you’ll want to give your car a little extra TLC. This 9-piece set includes everything needed to make your leather interior look good as new. You can even use these supplies to treat the leather furniture in your home or office. More than 1,000 Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.4/5 stars.

Former talk show host Jay Leno is a car buff. Naturally, that means he also has his own line of car care products, which includes the Jay Leno’s Garage 16-ounce Leather Cleaner for $15 Prime shipped. Instead of the above kit, maybe this and a few microfiber cloths are all you need to give your car’s interior the shine it needs.

Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Care Kit: