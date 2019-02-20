Cole Haan adds hundreds of fresh kicks to its Final Clearance Sale with deals from $40 shipped

Revamp your footwear during Cole Haan’s Final Clearance Sale that discounts hundreds of items from $40. Prices are as marked. All sales are final and receive complimentary ground delivery. For men, the GrandEvolution Venetian Loafers are very popular for spring and are versatile to wear with jeans, shorts, khakis and more. This style is available in an variety of color options and features a cushioned insole for extra comfort. You can find these loafers on sale for $100, which is $150 off the original rate. Rated 4/5 stars from Cole Haan customers.
Our top picks for men include:
- GrandEvølution Venetian Loafer $100 (Orig. $250)
- Oxford Down Hooded Bomber Jacket $200 (Orig. $398)
- ZERØGRAND Stitch Out Chukka Boot $120 (Orig. $280)
- ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Hiker Boot $160 (Orig. $320)
- ZERØGRAND Perforated Sneaker $90 (Orig. $220)
Our top picks for women include:
- Briana Grand Lace-up Hiker Boot $160 (Orig. $300)
- Harrington Grand Buckle Bootie $130 (Orig. $220)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Convertible Slip-On Loafer $40 (Orig. $100)
- Laree Stretch Bootie $120 (Orig. $250)
- StudiøGrand Freedom Sneaker $80 (Orig. $180)
