Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses are on sale from $30 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

As one of its daily deals, Woot offers Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses from $30. Prices are as marked. Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. (Non-Prime members pay $6 more for delivery.) A standout from this sale is the Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses for $77 that originally were priced at $213. This style is available in three color options and were designed for stability while playing sports. These shades feature a wrap around fit and cushioned bridge support for comfort. Plus, it includes a prizm lens for a clearer view. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include: