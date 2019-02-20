Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses are on sale from $30 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

As one of its daily deals, Woot offers Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses from $30. Prices are as marked. Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. (Non-Prime members pay $6 more for delivery.) A standout from this sale is the Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses for $77 that originally were priced at $213. This style is available in three color options and were designed for stability while playing sports. These shades feature a wrap around fit and cushioned bridge support for comfort. Plus, it includes a prizm lens for a clearer view. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks include:
- Oakley Flak 2.0 Xl Sunglasses $77 (Orig. $198)
- Oakley Radar EV Path $77 (Orig. $213)
- Oakley Half Jacket Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $163)
- Ray-Ban Foldable Aviator Sunglasses $87 (Orig. $195)
- Ray-Ban Radiant Flash Gradient $72 (Orig. $158)
- Ray-Ban General Sunglasses $72 (Orig. $178)
- Ray-Ban Matthew Eyeglasses $30 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
Ray-Ban sunglasses for men & women are up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack from $60 https://t.co/nLeSBoNHm5 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/HBIVpFtIAH
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 19, 2019