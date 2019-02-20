Pick up two Sonos Play:1 smart speakers & get a $30 Amazon gift card for $298 shipped

Amazon is offering two Sonos Play:1 Smart Speakers with a $30 Amazon gift card for $298 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $298 for the two speakers by themselves and this is a match of the deal we normally see when Amazon bundles a gift card. I recently added two Sonos Ones to my desk and seriously enjoy the upgrade. The Play:1 is almost identically the same, sans the built-in smart assistant and always-listening capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the smart capabilities, a great Bluetooth speaker can go a long way. The OontZ Angle 3 is just $22 Prime shipped right now and would be a great way to listen to your tunes without wires.

Sonos Play:1 Smart Speaker features: