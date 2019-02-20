Pick up two Sonos Play:1 smart speakers & get a $30 Amazon gift card for $298 shipped

- Feb. 20th 2019 5:03 pm ET

$298
0

Amazon is offering two Sonos Play:1 Smart Speakers with a $30 Amazon gift card for $298 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $298 for the two speakers by themselves and this is a match of the deal we normally see when Amazon bundles a gift card. I recently added two Sonos Ones to my desk and seriously enjoy the upgrade. The Play:1 is almost identically the same, sans the built-in smart assistant and always-listening capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the smart capabilities, a great Bluetooth speaker can go a long way. The OontZ Angle 3 is just $22 Prime shipped right now and would be a great way to listen to your tunes without wires.

Sonos Play:1 Smart Speaker features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)
  • Fill two separate rooms with different music, or link them together to hear the same song in both. Great surround speakers for your Sonos home theater, too
  • Versatile, compact fit. Place them wherever you want and enjoy rich, room-filling sound
  • Streams all your favorite music services like Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and more
  • Easy 10-minute wi-fi set up. No Bluetooth pairing problems or interruptions
  • Connects wirelessly to Sonos speakers in other rooms so you can expand your Home Sound System when you’re ready
$298

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Sonos

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide