Get rid of that old tape measure in your toolbox & get this 196-Ft. digital model for $21.50

Tacklife (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Advanced 196-Foot Digital Laser Tape Measure for $21.68 Prime shipped when you use code UOL89RMV at checkout. Regularly over $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest we could find currently. If you hate using a regular tape measure like me, this is perfect for you. Great for one-person projects, this laser tape measure makes quick work of finding the dimensions of any room or item. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly method of finding dimensions, this Self Lock 25-Foot Power Tape Measure is $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and will work great for you. It’s limited to 25 feet instead of 196 feet and isn’t as easy to use with just one person.

