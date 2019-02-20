Get rid of that old tape measure in your toolbox & get this 196-Ft. digital model for $21.50

Tacklife (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Advanced 196-Foot Digital Laser Tape Measure for $21.68 Prime shipped when you use code UOL89RMV at checkout. Regularly over $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest we could find currently. If you hate using a regular tape measure like me, this is perfect for you. Great for one-person projects, this laser tape measure makes quick work of finding the dimensions of any room or item. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
For a more budget-friendly method of finding dimensions, this Self Lock 25-Foot Power Tape Measure is $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and will work great for you. It’s limited to 25 feet instead of 196 feet and isn’t as easy to use with just one person.
Tacklife Advanced Digital Laser Tape Measure features:
- With laser precision technology, accuracy ups to ±1/16inch, measuring distance extends to 196 feet; Switchable among M/In/Ft for free adjustment
- Large backlight screen provides you with a better visibility in dark areas; Mute setting allows you turn on or off the measure beep at your will, suitable for using in library, classroom and other quite places
- Area, distance, length, volume, continuous measurement, Pythagorean method-three points; Addition and subtraction; Low battery indication; 20 groups data memory; Manually delete data; Auto shut down after 150s without any operation to save power
- IP54 waterproof level and dust-proof function protect the laser distance measure to the maximum extent; Portable size and hard rubber body provide a good grip; Wrist strap lets you hold the meter steady and carry easily