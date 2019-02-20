Toggle this 3-pack of TP-Link’s Dimmer Switches w/ Alexa, Assistant, or Cortana: $100 (30% off)

- Feb. 20th 2019 2:25 pm ET

$100
0

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches (HS220P3) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what it has been fetching there and beats the previous Amazon low by $10. Not only are these dimmer switches compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, they even work with Cortana, meaning that you can control them from a Windows PC. Android and iOS apps allow you to control them from anywhere without the need to speak up. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not attached to TP-Link, an alternative worth considering is Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $24 when using the on-page coupon. I have around ten of these in my home and absolutely love their intuitive design. Learn more when you have a look at all the smart lighting I use in my home.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch features:

  • Control from Anywhere – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (compatible w/Android & iOS)
  • Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
  • Gentle Off – Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double-click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep
  • Full Lighting Solution – Replace standard switches with the Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, dim bulbs with the Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, Dimmer or use the Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch. Kasa app guides through installation. Operating Wi-Fi frequency: 2.4 GHz
$100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories TP-Link

About the Author