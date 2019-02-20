Toggle this 3-pack of TP-Link’s Dimmer Switches w/ Alexa, Assistant, or Cortana: $100 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches (HS220P3) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what it has been fetching there and beats the previous Amazon low by $10. Not only are these dimmer switches compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, they even work with Cortana, meaning that you can control them from a Windows PC. Android and iOS apps allow you to control them from anywhere without the need to speak up. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’re not attached to TP-Link, an alternative worth considering is Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $24 when using the on-page coupon. I have around ten of these in my home and absolutely love their intuitive design. Learn more when you have a look at all the smart lighting I use in my home.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch features:
- Control from Anywhere – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (compatible w/Android & iOS)
- Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
- Gentle Off – Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double-click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep
- Full Lighting Solution – Replace standard switches with the Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, dim bulbs with the Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, Dimmer or use the Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch. Kasa app guides through installation. Operating Wi-Fi frequency: 2.4 GHz