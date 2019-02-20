Get ready for spring break w/ the Travelpro Expandable Suitcase for $157 (Reg. up to $210)

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:51 pm ET

$157
0

Amazon is offering the Travelpro 21-inch Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase in Olive for $157.25 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and down from its regular rate of as much as $210. This suitcase features an expandable design to fit all of your essentials and spinner wheels to get you to your destination swiftly. Plus, its leather top and side handles let you easily pick up your bag and store it in above compartments when flying. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Amazon customers.

Travelpro Platinum Spinner Suitcase features:

  • High density ballistic nylon fabric with duraguard coating. Leather top and side carry handles, and a bottom handle cup provide comfortable carrying options. Supra zipper heads have been engineered to resist damage from daily use and abuse
  • Patent-pending magnatrac has self-aligning magnetic dual wheel spinners that ensure luggage rolls in a straight line. Patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle minimizes wobble and has three stops at 38 inch, 40 inch and 42.5 inch
  • Tapered expansion capability of up to 2 inch on select models. Deluxe tie down system with built in accessory pockets and duraflex anti-break buckles designed to reduce breakage

$157

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author