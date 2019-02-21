Regain use of that old 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSD/HDD w/ Aukey’s USB-C & USB 3.0 docks from $11

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its 2.5-inch USB-C/USB 3.0 SSD/HDD Enclosure for $10.94 Prime shipped when you use code Y7VDTLI3 at checkout. Regularly $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is great for those who are upgrading to an SSD and need to repurpose their old hard drive. Plus, it’s USB-C, so it’ll work with the latest MacBook, Mac mini, and iPad Pro products out of the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re upgrading your desktop to an SSD, Aukey Store US via Amazon also has its 3.5-inch USB 3.0 HDD Enclosure for $15.86 Prime shipped when you use code WF6BNU6Q at checkout. Regularly closer to $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. This is great if you have a larger hard drive you’d like to access externally to your computer. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

