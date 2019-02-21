Regain use of that old 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSD/HDD w/ Aukey’s USB-C & USB 3.0 docks from $11

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its 2.5-inch USB-C/USB 3.0 SSD/HDD Enclosure for $10.94 Prime shipped when you use code Y7VDTLI3 at checkout. Regularly $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is great for those who are upgrading to an SSD and need to repurpose their old hard drive. Plus, it’s USB-C, so it’ll work with the latest MacBook, Mac mini, and iPad Pro products out of the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re upgrading your desktop to an SSD, Aukey Store US via Amazon also has its 3.5-inch USB 3.0 HDD Enclosure for $15.86 Prime shipped when you use code WF6BNU6Q at checkout. Regularly closer to $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. This is great if you have a larger hard drive you’d like to access externally to your computer. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Aukey 2.5″ USB-C HDD Enclosure features:
- Convenient External Storage: Turn a 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD (with 1.5Gbps, 3Gbps, or 6Gbps data transfer rate) into a portable external hard drive. Upgrade or back up your USB-C computer or laptop with up to 2TB hard drive capacity
- SuperSpeed Performance: Rapid data transfer rates up to 5Gbps through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for up to 70% faster performance compared to traditional BOT (Bulk-Only Transport) mass storage access over USB 3.1 Gen 1
- Compact Design: Lightweight, portable disk enclosure for your USB-C laptop turns drives from old computers into portable storage or backup drives, and protects your data wherever you go
- Easy to Use: Screwless hard drive installation and plug & play operation (no drivers or software needed) ensure quick, fuss-free access to your data
- Package Contents: AUKEY DS-B6 USB 3.0 Type-C 2.5″ Hard Drive Enclosure, USB-C to USB-C Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card