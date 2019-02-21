Going camping this spring? Be sure to pack this 2-room instant shower to get clean: $79 (Reg. $130)

- Feb. 21st 2019 6:19 pm ET

Walmart offers its Ozark Trail 2-Room Instant Shower for $79 shipped. Regularly $130, this is one of the first drops we’ve tracked and the is the lowest available. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon charge more than $90 right now. This shower is perfect for camping trips as it gives you an easy way to get clean when out in the wilderness. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting clean with cold water as it offers a 5-gallon solar-heated bucket to give you a nice warm shower. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t mind scrubbing down out in the elements, the Advanced Elements 5 Gallon Solar Shower is just $30 shipped at Amazon and would be a great alternative. There’s no shelter here so you’ll be out in the open, but some might not mind being one with nature.

Ozark Trail Instant Shower features:

  • Includes 5-gallon solar-heated shower
  • Privacy coated fabric
  • 2 rooms: showering space and changing/utility room
  • Mesh room for ventilation
  • 2 windows
