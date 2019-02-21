Never worry about hot pots again w/ this 4-pack of silicone grips & trivets for $9 Prime shipped

Ankway Life (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 4-pack of Silicone Pot Holders for $8.96 Prime shipped when you use the code GMSWXQVU at checkout. Regularly $13, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Silicone doesn’t heat up when holding something hot and these are built to withstand up to 450F. Plus, silicone is a somewhat grippy material giving you a better hold on your pots and making them the perfect trivets when setting pans on the counter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for something that’ll make it easier to hold your pots? This Silicone Pot Holder Oven Mitt 4-pack is just $9 Prime shipped and would be a great option. It won’t function as a trivet, but it’ll make removing pots and pans from the oven or stove super easy.

Silicone Pot Holder features: