Amazon’s answer to Ensure Chocolate Shakes are on sale, buy a pack of 28 for $22 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Solimo Chocolate Nutritional Shake 8-oz. Carton 28-Pack for $21.59 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and you check out with Subscribe & Save. Regularly $28, this is $0.77 per drink and the lowest we’ve tracked. Solimo is one of Amazon’s in-house brands. This product is comparable to the name-brand Ensure drinks, which you can find at Target for $20 as an 8-oz. 16-pack. A shake like this is ideal if you’ve no time to eat while on the run, as it contains 9 grams of protein and 25 essential vitamins. Feedback is light, but more than 50% of customers have left 4+/5 star reviews. Solimo itself is a well-rated brand. Note: Cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates.

Amazon is also discounting its Solimo 13-Gallon Drawstring Trash Bags at $16 Prime shipped. It’s much more efficient than buying a comparable 110-pack of Glad bags for $20. Plus, they’re rated 4+/5 stars.

Solimo Chocolate Nutritional Shake features: