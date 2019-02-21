Stock up on Amazon brand Drawstring Trash Bags: 200-pack from $16 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the 200-pack of its 13 gallon Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags for $15.74 after you clip the 20% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $21, today’s deal is more than 20% off and the best price we can find. Just for comparison, a 110-pack of comparable Glad bags goes for $20. These 13-gallon trash bags feature red drawstring closures to keeps things tidy and make carrying much easier. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.
While you’re stocking up on home essentials, be sure to grab a 6-pack of Reusable Wool Fabric Softener Dryer Balls while they are down at $11.50 Prime shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more including cookware, cleaning supplies and smart home gear, among other things.
Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags:
- Includes 200 tall kitchen garbage bags
- Each trash bag has a 13 gallon capacity
- White trash bag with red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying
- If you’re not completely satisfied, we’ll refund the full amount of your purchase. No returns necessary.
- An Amazon brand